SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $11.19 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 9,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.50. The stock had a trading volume of 969,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,756. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.25. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $154.41. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

