SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 30,127.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 1,733.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xerox alerts:

Xerox Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE XRX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,816,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,148. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.29). Xerox had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xerox in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XRX

Xerox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.