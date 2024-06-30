SteelPeak Wealth LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,197 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,440,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 760.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 74,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,212,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,955. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

