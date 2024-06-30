SteelPeak Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 1.4% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $27,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $1,400,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,193,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,193,087.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.72, for a total transaction of $4,525,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,925,729,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,387 shares of company stock valued at $151,174,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $257.10. 12,619,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,223,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

