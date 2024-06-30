SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 104,266 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of 3D Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,488 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 48,017 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,950,820 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $68,499,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:DDD remained flat at $3.07 during midday trading on Friday. 3,256,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,239. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.25 price objective on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on 3D Systems

3D Systems Profile

(Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.