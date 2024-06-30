SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,171 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,743,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,850,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:ITB traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $101.06. 1,632,954 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.95.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

