SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 16,292 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 42,524,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,865,676. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

