SteelPeak Wealth LLC Raises Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Roku by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its stake in Roku by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in Roku by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Roku Price Performance

Roku stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,896,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,284. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,898 shares of company stock worth $1,347,966 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.