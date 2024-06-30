SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 33,301 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,301 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.0% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.45. 3,518,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,626. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.44 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.35.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

