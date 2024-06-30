SteelPeak Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,642 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 102,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $547.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,968,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,192. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $553.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.05. The company has a market cap of $472.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

