Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the May 31st total of 254,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. 93,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.35. The company has a market cap of $331.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.98 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.25 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $217,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

