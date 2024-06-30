Stephens Consulting LLC Buys 623 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 239.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJT stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.43. 190,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,527. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $132.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.3455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.