Stephens Consulting LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stephens Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,781,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,711. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

