Stephens Consulting LLC Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SYK traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,587. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.38 and a 200 day moving average of $333.91. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

