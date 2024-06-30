Stifel Nicolaus Trims General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Target Price to $70.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GIS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen increased their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.44.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $63.26 on Thursday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 199.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 409.8% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

