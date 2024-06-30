StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
