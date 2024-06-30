StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.54. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 million, a P/E ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

