StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Read Our Latest Report on Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Minerva Neurosciences
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.