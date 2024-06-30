StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NERV opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.13. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

