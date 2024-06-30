StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Price Performance
Shares of ARL stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $229.33 million, a PE ratio of 83.53 and a beta of 0.69. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 33.02 and a current ratio of 33.02.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter.
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
