StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hess (NYSE:HES)

A number of other research firms have also commented on HES. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

HES opened at $147.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Hess has a one year low of $129.12 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hess will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Hess by 17.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 10.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.8% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

