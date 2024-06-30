StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HIBB. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.50 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.79.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hibbett

Hibbett Stock Performance

Hibbett stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.71. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $87.39.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.