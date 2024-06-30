StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.66 million, a P/E ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 1.79. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $9.32.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,873,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Featured Stories

