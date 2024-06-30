StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TACT
TransAct Technologies Stock Performance
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $2,873,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TransAct Technologies
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.