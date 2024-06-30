StockNews.com Lowers Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.93. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $475,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.7% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 270,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after buying an additional 30,431 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.9% in the first quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 30,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Stories

