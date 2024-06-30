Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,892,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,063,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 740,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,656,000 after purchasing an additional 290,976 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,303,000. Finally, Financial Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,095,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.50. 58,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,134. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $618.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

