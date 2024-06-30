Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for 0.7% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR Price Performance

NYSE:NVR traded down $68.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7,588.56. 31,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7,593.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,480.41. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $99.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

