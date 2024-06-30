Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 6,793.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,327,000 after buying an additional 189,616 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,307,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 606,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,257,000 after purchasing an additional 128,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth approximately $22,540,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 1.7 %

FCN traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.53. 394,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,572. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $171.81 and a one year high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,781,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,977. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

