Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $152,600.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 852,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $152,600.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 852,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $86,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 529,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,606 shares of company stock worth $759,706. Corporate insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

RealReal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REAL traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. 15,775,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,078. The company has a market cap of $338.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.95. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

