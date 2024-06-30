Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,298,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,600 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 16.3% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $46,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 45,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 367,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 103,940 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.03. 857,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,102. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.