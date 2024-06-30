Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,067 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. American Express makes up approximately 1.2% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded up $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.55. 3,901,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,091. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.30.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

