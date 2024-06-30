Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $353.72

Strategic Equity Capital (LON:SEC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 353.72 ($4.49) and traded as high as GBX 371.81 ($4.72). Strategic Equity Capital shares last traded at GBX 365.50 ($4.64), with a volume of 44,044 shares trading hands.

Strategic Equity Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 353.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 330.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £175.37 million, a P/E ratio of 702.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Strategic Equity Capital Company Profile

Strategic Equity Capital plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by GVO Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than GBP 150 million.

