Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Stratex Oil & Gas Price Performance
Shares of STTX stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Stratex Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
Stratex Oil & Gas Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stratex Oil & Gas
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Stratex Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratex Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.