Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Stratex Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of STTX stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Stratex Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Stratex Oil & Gas Company Profile

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, and development of crude oil in Kansas and Texas, as well as non-operated working interests in North Dakota, Montana, Utah, Colorado, and Kansas. The company is also involved in the sale of oil and gas.

