Strike (STRK) Price Tops $6.38 on Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, Strike has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Strike has a total market cap of $32.68 million and $1.04 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike token can currently be bought for about $6.38 or 0.00010187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strike Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,124,576 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Strike Token Trading

