Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 50.4% against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $1.69 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009599 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,868.90 or 0.99942714 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012696 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00076945 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035985 USD and is up 50.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $36.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.