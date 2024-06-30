Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,879,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 11,135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,933.2 days.
Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DNPUF remained flat at $1.99 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. Sumitomo Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.37.
Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Pharma
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.