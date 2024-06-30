Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,879,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 11,135,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,933.2 days.

Sumitomo Pharma Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DNPUF remained flat at $1.99 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. Sumitomo Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.37.

Sumitomo Pharma Company Profile

Sumitomo Pharma Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, and others in Japan, North America, China, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, uterine fibroids, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, hypertension, pruritus, advanced prostate cancer, overactive bladder, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

