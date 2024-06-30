SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) and Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Critical Contrast

Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) and SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Metallus and SunCoke Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Metallus alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metallus 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCoke Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

SunCoke Energy has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.35%. Given SunCoke Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SunCoke Energy is more favorable than Metallus.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Metallus has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCoke Energy has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Metallus and SunCoke Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metallus 5.81% 13.06% 8.19% SunCoke Energy 2.97% 9.48% 3.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Metallus and SunCoke Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metallus $1.36 billion 0.65 $69.40 million $1.68 12.07 SunCoke Energy $2.06 billion 0.40 $57.50 million $0.71 13.80

Metallus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunCoke Energy. Metallus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunCoke Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Metallus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of SunCoke Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Metallus shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of SunCoke Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Metallus beats SunCoke Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metallus

(Get Free Report)

Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates cokemaking facilities in the United States and Brazil. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Metallus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.