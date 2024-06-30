Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STGGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the May 31st total of 36,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

STG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,509. Sunlands Technology Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $12.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $107.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a return on equity of 284.13% and a net margin of 27.11%.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

