Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,712,500 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 31st total of 2,028,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,446.4 days.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SSREF remained flat at $124.36 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.32. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $96.75 and a 12-month high of $130.90.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

