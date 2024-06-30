Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Down 41.2% in June

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Swissquote Group Price Performance

Swissquote Group stock remained flat at $312.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.09 and a 200 day moving average of $260.41. Swissquote Group has a 1-year low of $184.50 and a 1-year high of $312.00.

About Swissquote Group

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex. It operates an online bank that accepts multi-currency deposits/withdrawals, including crypto assets.

