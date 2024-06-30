Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Down 41.2% in June

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Swissquote Group Price Performance
Swissquote Group stock remained flat at $312.00 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.09 and a 200 day moving average of $260.41. Swissquote Group has a 1-year low of $184.50 and a 1-year high of $312.00.
About Swissquote Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Swissquote Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for Swissquote Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swissquote Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.