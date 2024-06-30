Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Acquires 3,062 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,379,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,532. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

