Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 36,559 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 79,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 45,395 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,562,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period.

Get PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PULS remained flat at $49.70 during trading on Friday. 941,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,023. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.