Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Salesforce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 8,835 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.10. 12,619,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,223,949. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $249.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $406,612.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,735.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,387 shares of company stock valued at $151,174,635. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.