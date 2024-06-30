Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Increases Stock Position in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in MV Oil Trust were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,269,000. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

MV Oil Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of MV Oil Trust stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $9.42. 18,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,479. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. MV Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.76.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. MV Oil Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MV Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on MVO

About MV Oil Trust

(Free Report)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.