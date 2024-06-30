Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 35,629 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 79.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,629 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,129,000 after buying an additional 215,364 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 917,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,556,000 after buying an additional 88,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 779,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,095,000 after buying an additional 137,861 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after buying an additional 23,231 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $127.48. The stock had a trading volume of 274,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,996. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.69 and a 200 day moving average of $114.26. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.71 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

