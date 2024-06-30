Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Sells 8,850 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.6% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,469. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.64. The company has a market capitalization of $401.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.