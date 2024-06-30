Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX) Short Interest Update

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the May 31st total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Syntec Optics Stock Performance

Shares of OPTX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 318,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Syntec Optics has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14.

Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Syntec Optics Company Profile

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

