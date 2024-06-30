System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Acquires $62,795.15 in Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust purchased 43,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $62,795.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,288,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,017,971.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cee Holdings Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 1,200 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $1,740.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Cee Holdings Trust bought 2,382 shares of System1 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $3,453.90.

System1 Stock Performance

Shares of SST opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $136.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.32. System1, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1

System1 last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.92 million during the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 49.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in System1 stock. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in System1, Inc. by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,950 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in System1 were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

System1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

