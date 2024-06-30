Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Target were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 51,357.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $173,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,204 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,145,000 after purchasing an additional 984,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Target by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Target Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,772,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,235. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average of $153.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

