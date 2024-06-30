Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.86

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.86 and traded as high as $45.68. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 310,784 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $158.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 16.84%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 26,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

