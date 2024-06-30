Tectum Price Hits $7.17 (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Tectum token can now be purchased for approximately $7.17 or 0.00011641 BTC on exchanges. Tectum has a total market cap of $52.71 million and $2.27 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tectum has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tectum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tectum Profile

Tectum was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,354,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 7.04814488 USD and is down -11.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,124,495.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tectum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tectum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tectum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tectum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.