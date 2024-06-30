Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Up 45.8% in June

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Telenor ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.35. 21,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,028. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

About Telenor ASA

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This is an increase from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 125.49%.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

