Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Up 45.8% in June

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TELNY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.35. 21,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,028. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.
